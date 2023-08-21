Director of Public Engagement of Parliament seeks collaboration with NCCE 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Aug 21, GNA – Superintendent Effia Tenge (retired), Director of Public Engagement of Parliament, has led a delegation of the Parliamentary Service to pay a courtesy call on the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Accra.

The delegation was received jointly by Mr Samuel Asare Akuamoah, Deputy Chairman of NCCE, in charge of Operations, and Mr Victor K. Brobbey, Deputy Chairman of NCCE in charge of Finance and Administration.

The courtesy call was to seek collaboration between the two institutions as part of efforts to deepen citizens’ appreciation of democratic governance and the work of Parliament.

Superintendent Tenge said Parliament was chatting a new path where the representational role of the citizens was been strengthened and also looking at deepening public involvement in the work of Parliament.

This, she said, was to enable the citizens to get to know the business that goes on in Parliament.

She noted that the Parliamentary Service Board had come out with a four-year strategic plan as part of efforts to strengthen the Citizens’ representational role.

She said Parliament had created a new Department, which was known as Public Engagement, which was carved out of the Public Affairs Directorate, particularly to concentrate on Parliament Citizens’ Engagement and to promote inclusivity and the participation of the citizenry in Parliament Business.

Superintendent Tenge lauded the NCCE for its commitment to delivering effective civic education in the last 30 years.

On his part, Mr Akuamoah reiterated the NCCE’s readiness to partner with the Parliament to engage citizens on democratic values and principles.

Mr Brobbey said he hoped that the collaboration would bring greater understanding and a better working relationship between the NCCE and the Parliamentary Service Board, as well as Members of Parliament (MPs).

Mr Prosper Hoetu, Head of the Citizens’ Bureau of Parliament, said the Citizens’ Bureau was inaugurated this year by the Speaker as an office to facilitate engagements and information sharing between Parliament and civil society organizations.

He said the collaboration between Parliament and the NCCE would enhance public sensitisation to promote transparency and social accountability.

