Death is an opportunity to enter the kingdom of God – Very Rev. Ledo

Adaklu Kpatove (V/R), Aug. 28 GNA – The very Rev. Japhet Yao Ledo at the weekend advised Christians not to fear death, saying it remained the only means for them to enter Heaven.

“Death is an opportunity and the only means to enter Heaven, but the conditions attached to it, is to live a life of holiness on earth,” he said.

The Very Rev. Ledo gave the advice in a sermon he delivered at the burial service for the late Rev. Alphonse Kwadzo-Kuma, a former Ho East Presbytery Chairman (now Moderator) of the Church at Adaklu Kpatove in the Adaklu district.

The sermon which was taken from a Bible verse in II Kings chapter six verse five, was on the theme “There is life after death.”

Very Rev. Ledo therefore advised Christians to live a life of purity and holiness and shun the pleasures of the earth.

He likened the lost image and glory of man to the Biblical story of the servant of Prophet Elisha, whose borrowed axe head fell into the river Jordan.

He said the biblical story narrated how worried and helpless the servant became, but through the prompting of the Prophet, the axe head came afloat, hence “man’s lost image and glory could only be restored through Jesus Christ.”

He reminded the mourners of the fact that man, was only a sojourner on earth and whatever his or her status or achievements, they would one day leave them behind.

“It is ignorance that makes the house fly believe that the spider’s web is a house,” he said to buttress his point.

Very Rev. Ledo noted that corruption had permeated the very fabric of the Ghanaian society, saying it was worrying that some Christians were also ‘neck deep’ in the scourge.

He reminded Christians especially, that their lives were gifts from God and that they would be accountable to God for whatever they did with their lives on earth.

“Life has many ways but after death there are only two ways, one leads to heaven and the other to hell,” and advised Christians to work diligently and chose the path that would lead them to heaven.

Rev. Kwadzo-Kuma, an educationist, was born on 21st January 1947 at Adaklu Kpatove and was ordained Minister of the Church in August 1982.

He served the Church in various capacities for over 40 years including being a District Pastor, Desk Officer, Christian Education, Ho East Presbytery Chairman and Acting Moderator before his retirement from Ministry on 30th January 2017.

He was also an Assistant Headmaster, Welfare and Academic of Mawuli Senior High School and retired from the Ghana Education Service in 2007.

In a tribute, his wife described him as someone who always stood by the truth, accommodating and full of humor, while his children acknowledged the fact that the training, they received from him impacted positively on their lives.

The church in its glowing tribute described the late Rev. Kwadzo-Kuma, as somebody who was self-assurance, full of wisdom and knowledge, confident and won many hearts and his good works would remain an everlasting legacy for the church

He was survived by a wife and four children.

