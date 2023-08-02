Create more jobs for the youth, Prophet appeals to gov’t

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Aug. 02, GNA – Prophet David Kyeremeh, the Founder and Leader of the Sunyani-based Revelation Church International, has appealed to the government to create more jobs for the youth to live godly and exemplary lives.

Prophet Kyeremeh said the nation’s unemployed youth required lucrative jobs for reliable source of income to rescue them from poverty and thereby empower them to contribute to nation-building.

He said the rising trend of moral decadence and the get-rich-quick attitude, popularly known in the Ghanaian parlance as “Sakawa” among the youth of the country was becoming alarming.

Speaking an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Prophet Kyeremeh attributed the rise in ritual murders, killings and money rituals in the country, partly due to the high rate of unemployment and poverty, adding that, “many of the youth are now struggling to survive due to joblessness”.

He said though some of the unusual happenings and the recurring “hard to believe stories” in the country were biblical prophecies of the end time, the rising unemployment rate was also pushing many of the youth into other social vices and unhealthy lifestyles.

Prophet Kyeremeh said the future of many of the youth in the country remained bleak, if more was not done to rescue them from the “mundane things of the world which have blinded them”.

He said poverty and joblessness were not justification for the youth to go into money rituals, warning that “the devil is very deceptive, and he cannot offer anything better and lasting”.

Prophet Kyeremeh said true and lasting riches and wealth came from God, and therefore advised the youth to build and strengthen their hope, trust and faith in God, saying “it’s only God who can secure you earthly and heavenly comforts”.

