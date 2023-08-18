Compassion International Ghana pledges support for welfare and rights of children

Accra, Aug.18, GNA – Mr. Kobina Yeboah Okyere, National Director for Compassion International Ghana (CIGH), a non-governmental organization, has pledged its commitment to support the welfare and rights of children in the country.

He said the wellbeing of children was key, hence the need to safeguard their rights and nurture their potentials to become better persons in future.

He made these comments at the maiden Thriving Child Seminar Series (THriCSS) held in Accra, on the theme Policy Framework on Children: The Law and Practice”.

The event seeks to bring together child advocates all over the world in child welfare and protection discussions and also forge strategic partnerships with each other.

“As a leader of this organisation, I carry a profound commitment to the well-being of our children, and each day serves as a reminder of the immense responsibility we bear in safeguarding their rights, nurturing their potential and ensuring their protection under the law,” he said.

Mr.Okyere said after nearly two decades of operating, CIGH had encountered various challenges in relation to children facing abuses.

The National Director noted that the initiation of THriCSS had also provided a platform for seeking solutions to the challenges with similar organisations serving the needs of children and youth in Ghana.

He urged that the policy framework concerning children in Ghana would be rooted in international conventions and declarations in line with their rights.

“Together, we can construct a platform that empowers our children to become architects of a world characterized by compassion, justice and equity in the near future,” he said.

Dr. Angela Dwamena Aboagye, Executive Director of the Ark Foundation Ghana speaking at the event said there had been an increase in the abuse of children in recent times.

She mentioned that for the challenges to be addressed, it was important for researchers, advocates, practitioners and other entities to put together strategic plans to resolve the issues.

“Looking at the global outlook, since COVID-19, the world has moved in a fast pace of technological changes and the current global challenges present more complex issues to practitioners and the concerns have been collaboration,” she added.

Mr. Bright Appiah, Executive Director of Child Rights International said social media played a part in the abuse of children in Ghana hence the need to tighten the country’s cyber security laws.



