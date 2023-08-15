Cinnamon, the ancient spice with a current appeal

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 15, GNA – On the premises of the Ramseyer Training Centre at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region, some 2,080 feet above sea level, stands a cinnamon tree well positioned to give an ambiance to the ancient structures it was planted near.

Even though there is no record to show who planted the cinnamon tree on the premises of the Centre, which trains Catechists and Reverend Ministers for the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG).

Its presence is well appreciated by visitors, students, administrators, as well as the residents of the area, which was the first habitable place in Ghana, according to information gathered by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Entertainment Desk during a visit.

According to Wikipedia and Britannica, the cinnamon tree is a small evergreen tree that grows to a height of about 10–15 metres. It has ovate-oblong-shaped leaves with greenish-coloured flowers that have a distinct odour, and its fruit is dark drupe and contains a single seed.

The spice, cinnamon, consists of the dried inner bark, which is brown in colour and delicately fragrant.

According to information gathered by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Entertainment Desk during the exploration visit, to have a sniff of this delicate fragrance, visitors and residents have scrapped the trunk of the standalone cinnamon tree at the Ramseyer Training Centre.

Whenever they succeed in getting bark from the tree, it develops burls to show the stress being put on it.

Some local plants experts, told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Entertainment Desk that oral tradition accounts indicates that cinnamon has been in use for several purposes for over 3,000 years now.

According to them it has a long history of use in traditional medicine as a digestive aid and for other illnesses as it contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties, among others.

The ancient Egyptians were believed to have used it together with other spices for the embalming of the dead.

A traditional chop bar operator also told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Entertainment Desk, that due to its aroma and warm sweet flavour, it still appeals to the current generation, as it is used to flavour a variety of foods such as stews and soups, confectionaries such as cake, cookies, bread, doughnuts, tea, and many others.

They said it is also used in beverages, alcoholic drinks, and perfumes, as well as being used in essential oils for massaging to soothe the body and in concoctions to burn fat and lose weight.

Some Reverend Ministers told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Entertainment Desk that biblically, cinnamon was mentioned sometimes as indicative in Exodus 30:22–23, when God spoke with Moses, the leader of the Israelites, to use fine spices, including 250 shekels of sweet-scented cinnamon, to make a sacred anointing oil.

This anointing oil was used to anoint and consecrate the tabernacle and everything in it, including its furnishings, alter of burnt offering, and utensils, among others.

Aaron and his sons were also anointed as priests with this same oil, which has a great proportion of cinnamon.

In Proverbs 7:17, the adulterous woman used cinnamon as performed to prepare her bed; also, in Songs of Solomon 4:14, the writer used cinnamon in a sensuous way to describe his bride, while in Revelation 18:13, it was mentioned as one of the luxury spices that Babylon (the ancient Roman Empire) imported.

To derive the full benefit of this all-round spice and add a touch of ancient to your life, get a roll of the bark, or powdered version, and preferably its oil, to add to your delicacies and for your beauty needs.

