CAF CC:  Dreams FC secure comeback victory over Milo FC to progress to second round

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA – Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC staged a magnificent comeback to secure a 2-1 victory against Milo FC de Kankan of Guinea in the second leg of the CAF Confederations Cup prelims.

Two goals in the last eight minutes from Agyenim Boateng and John Antwi ensured Dreams FC secured a 3-2 aggregate win after their 1-1 draw in the first leg.

The reigning FA Cup Champions FC, who are making their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup, have qualified for the second round of the competition.

Seydouba Bangoura gave Milo FC the lead in the 12th minute of the first half after he tapped home from close range after some poor goalkeeping from Dreams FC goalkeeper Augustine Koomson.

Dreams FC, after going down early in the game, responded very well by creating a few decent chances, but Milo FC goalkeeper Mohammed Lamine was absolutely stunning in the goal post.

The Guinea shot stopper delivered about three acrobatic saves in the first half to deny Dreams FC the equaliser as the game went to recess.

After recess, Dreams FC continued their dominance of the game as they pressured the opponents for the equaliser but wasted their chances.

The away side grew in confidence as the game progressed and defended brilliantly, curtailing most of the attacks from Dreams FC.

But Milo couldn’t hold onto their lead for long as Dreams restored parity through Agyenim Boateng, who converted from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute.

It was a frenetic finish to the game, and Dreams FC deservedly won the game in the 88th minute after John Antwi headed in from close range to give his side the lead.

Dreams FC, after their victory, will now meet Sierra Leone side FC Kallon in a second-round encounter.

GNA

