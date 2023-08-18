Brekurom community gets new three-unit classroom block 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Brekurom (WN/R), Aug.18, GNA-Mr Godfred Kwabena Agyei Asante, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Juaboso district assembly in the Western North Region, has handed over an ultra-modern three-unit classroom block to the Brekurom community school.

The facility, funded through the District Development Fund (DDF), has a headteacher’s office, a three-seater KVIP and a three-unit urinal facility, as well as furniture.

Mr Asante said the completion of the project was in fulfilment of a request made to him by the chief and people of Brekurom for a JHS Block when he paid a visit to the community.

The DCE pointed out that the completion of the project would bring to an end the holding of classes in wooden structures and under trees.

He lauded the communal spirit of the community for starting the project and was optimistic that the new school block would enhance enrolment and sustain school attendance.

He promised to personally adopt the school and support it with its basic needs, adding that the district assembly would continue to support all community schools in the district to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Asante called on parents to help reduce teenage pregnancy cases in the area and asked them to focus on their ward’s education, especially the girl child, in order to produce quality future leaders.

He said the assembly would factor into its budget to provide all communities in the district with a Kindergarten.

Mr Sylvester Agyapong, the Juaboso District Director of Education, commended the district assembly for helping to improve educational infrastructure in the district, noting that it would motivate teachers to give their best.

He expressed satisfaction at the enthusiasm exhibited by the community in building the facility and called on other communities to imitate the communal spirit of the Brekurom community.

He thanked the teachers in the community for their commitment to their duties and said additional teachers would be posted to the school soon.

Nana Agyekum, the sub-chief of Brekurom, commended the district assembly for the new school block to be used as a JHS, stressing that the community had only one primary school which was built in 1961.

According to him, because the community did not have a JHS, schoolchildren from the community had to trek to Saniagyakrom and other communities to access junior high school education which he stressed was a major concern to the community.

He asked the community to foster peace and unity to enable them to get more development projects from the district assembly.

