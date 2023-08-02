Bono FC implements measures to prevent future staff disappearance, Regional Manager 

By Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, Aug 02, GNA-The Bono Regional Forestry Commission (FC) has formed an administrative committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the disappearance of Mr Vitus Yuordong, a member of the Sunyani Forest District Rapid Response Team (RRT).

Mr Augustine Gyedu, the Bono Regional Manager of FC told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Sunyani, saying the Committee had been tasked to investigate and suggest measures for implementation to prevent any future disappearance or kidnappings of staff members.

He explained that while the Ghana Police Service was conducting its investigation into the incident, his office established a committee, with the purpose to develop administrative measures that would guide the regional office in its future activities.

He confirmed Mr. Yuordong, the 33-year-old guard had been found alive on a refuse dump by a Zoomlion truck driver and his colleague on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Asona refuse site in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region in an unconscious state with his hands handcuffed and legs bound together.

Mr Gyedu stated Mr Yuordong was currently stable and told his rescuers that he was abducted in the Asukese Forest Reserve by suspected illegal chainsaw operators when he went to a location to attend to nature’s call where he was kept captive, assaulted and finally abandoned at the refuse site.

He said Mr Yuordong required the assistance of a clinical psychologist to help him overcome the trauma he had experienced over the past three weeks in the hands of the alleged kidnappers, saying it would support him in dealing with any negative effects he might be encountering.

Mr Gyedu added Mr Yuordong had been transferred to the head office of the Commission, where they would handle his hospital arrangements and oversee other activities related to his case.

He expressed optimism that by Friday, August 11 this year, the Committee would have completed its findings and recommendations for submission to the Commission for the necessary actions to be taken.

It would be recalled, Mr Yuordong, went missing on Sunday, July 2, 2023, when he joined his three other colleagues on an operation at the Daadom portion of the Asukese Forest Reserve within the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region to arrest illegal chainsaw operators.

After a successful exercise, the team converged at a point in the forest, with three seized chainsaw machines at about 1430 hours and were ready to return to Sunyani.

But Mr Yuordong and one other team member decided to attend to nature’s call somewhere in the forest, while the remaining two officers waited for them at another location.

The other officer returned to the location where the two colleagues were waiting, but Mr Yuordong did not return and was declared missing until Monday, July 24, 2023, when he was found at a refuse site at Nkawkaw.

