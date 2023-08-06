BECE starts tomorrow; 600,714 candidates to sit for exams

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA – This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for schools and Private candidates will start tomorrow Monday, August 7 and end on Friday August 11, across the country.

A total of 600,714 candidates, comprising 300,323 males and 300,391 females from 18,993 participating schools registered for the school examination.

Mr. John K. Kapi, Head of Public Affairs, West African Examinations Council (WAEC) said the number of candidates that registered for this year’s examination was 8.8 per cent higher than the year 2022 entry figure of 552,276.

He said for private candidates, a total entry figure of 1,743 Candidates was recorded for 2023.

“This is made up of 889 males and 854 females. This year’s figure is 5.4 per cent higher than the entry figure of 1,132 for 2022.”

He attributed the increase of candidates to increase in enrollment in various schools across the country.

Mr Kapi said the BECE for school candidates would be held at 2,137 examination centres across the country, while 15 centres mainly in regional capitals would be used for the BECE for private candidates.

GNA

