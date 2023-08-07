BECE candidates take final glance at their book at Ho-Kpodzi 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Aug.07, GNA- Some candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Ho-Kpodzi Centre were busily taking a final glance at their notes when the bell rang for them to move into their various rooms for the first paper, Religious and Moral Education.

They were in high spirits, looking confident and ready to account for what they had learnt.

When the Ghana News Agency visited the centre at about 0820 hours many were grasping some last-minute tib-bits.

Their facial expressions and majestic walk towards the classroom showed well-prepared candidates ready for the battle.

The smiles on their faces could not be anything less than unspoken words of a thankful heart for a victorious journey.

Unity, a pillar of victory and strength and conviviality could also be noticed among them as one could see some having their arms around the neck of others.

Information picked up by GNA indicates that some of the candidates even reported to the centre as early as 0600 hours, which showed their readiness and joy at becoming a Junior High graduate.

Mr Nelson Selorm Adjei, the supervisor at the Centre, told GNA the candidates were ready for the examination and hoped that they would come out with flying colours.

He said a total of 428 candidates were expected to sit the examination at the centre and all of them were present.

Mr Adjei advised the candidates to adhere strictly to the rules governing the examination and avoid engaging in any malpractice.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

