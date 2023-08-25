Appolonia City and King City support JHS pupils  

By Ruth Dery

Tema, Aug. 25, GNA- Rendeavour Real Estate Developer, in collaboration with Appolonia City and King City, has given food to 414 pupils from Appolonia in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in Greater Accra Region and the Assakae/Whindo in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality in Takoradi, Western Region.

The two cities provided two hot meals each day for five days from August 7th to 11th during the recent Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to ensure that the candidates were well nourished and properly taken care of.

The two companies also invested GHS20,000 to organise mock examinations for the candidates in the two municipalities, which aided their preparation and writing for the 2023 BECE.

Mr. Yaw Adjei, Marketing and Communications Manager for Appolonia City, and Mr. Pius Petison, Project Manager for King City, explained in separate interviews with the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the two companies decided to empower the youth in their catchment areas.

Mr. Adjei said Basic Education served as a crucial academic development stage adding “Pupils’ ability to move to the next stage of life, especially through the academic field, begins with BECE.

“Our ambition is to transform lives through education, and we encourage the pupils to continue to focus on their next step while they wait for their results.”

Mr. Petison said: “Education is a pillar of Rendeavour’s community support, and we remain committed to helping improve education delivery in our communities.”

He said Rendeavour’s educational support for the two communities for the 2023 BECE exceeded GHS 90,000.

This is the second year in a row that candidates from the two communities have benefited from Rendeavour’s school feeding support initiative.

In a related development, Ms. Catherine Andoh Mensah, Municipal Director of Education for EKMA, expressed her appreciation for the support.

“We are privileged to call King City a partner in our education delivery in this region. King City’s continued support has made it possible for us to once again give these candidates the best as they write their final exams.

“These two hot meals go a long way towards making candidates refreshed and having peace of mind to write their exams”.

