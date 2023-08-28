Akatsi South: Atidepe Foundation distributes free coconut seedlings to residents

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Torve (VR), Aug. 28, GNA – Mr Thomas Yao Atidepe, the assembly member for Torve Electoral Area within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region has donated over 1,000 coconut seedlings to some residents within the Municipality.

The project, under full funding from the ‘Atidepe Foundation’ which focuses on developing Akatsi South through Agriculture, was the second phase since the move was initiated last year.

Mr Thomas Yao Atidepe, the Founder of the project and a former Presiding Member of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly, in a short address during the distribution exercise, said over 600 seedlings were distributed for free during the first phase.

“Last year, I distributed over 600 seedlings, and I am happy to announce that a total of 1000 seedlings will be distributed for free today.”

Mr Atidepe stated that all electoral areas within the Municipality would benefit from the project with time.

“Seven Electoral Areas have benefited from the first phase and another seven will also benefit today. Our Traditional Council and other individuals would not be left out,” he added.

Mr Atidepe was optimistic about expanding the project, which would serve as a source of livelihood for some residents of the area.

Torgbui Ahiamadorwu Godome III, Chief of Live and a member of the Avenor Traditional Council who represented the Paramount Chief, commended Mr Atidepe and his team for the project.

He assured him of the needed support from the traditional authorities to make his dreams a reality.

Earlier, an inspection tour was carried out by the donor and his team to assess the growing level of the first seedlings.

Some assembly members, representatives from the Assembly, and political parties, witnessed the event.

