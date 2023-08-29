Akatsi Duawodome JHS wins Inter-School Quiz competition

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), Aug. 29, GNA – The Akatsi Duawodome Junior High School has been adjudged the winner in the Akatsi Circuit ‘B’ PTA/SMC Inter-School Quiz competition, held at the Apostle Revelation Society (ARS) Basic School on Tuesday.

Six schools; Live Municipal Assembly (MA), Duawodome, Moryi MA, Torve RC, Akatsi ARS, and Yaluvi basic schools with three students each took part in the competition, aimed to propel high educational standards in the municipality.

Mr Godwin Gotah, the School Inspectorate and Support Officer of Circuit ‘B’, who chaired the programme, said all must rise against the falling standard of education in the municipality and the Volta Region as a whole.

Quality education remained a shared responsibility between teachers, parents, and students/pupils, he said, and that “all must perform their role firmly for us to succeed.”

He commended the teachers, parents and pupils for a successful exercise.

The quiz centered on English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies, and General Knowledge.

Torve RC, Akatsi ARS, Yaluvi, Moryi and the Live junior high schools placed 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th, respectively.

Mr Karim Umar Ayaana, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education, encouraged the students and all stakeholders to step up their game towards achieving academic excellence.

GNA

