Airports Company commits to providing world-class facilities and services

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA – The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has reiterated its commitment to providing world-class facilities and services for the benefit of stakeholders.

Madam Pamela Djamson-Tettey, the Managing Director of GACL, said her outfit would continue to keep the airports safe and secure and offer users a pleasant experience.

The Managing Director gave the assurance at the commissioning of the Tamale International Airport, following the successful operationalization of the terminal and the transfer of operations from the old to the new Terminal.

The features of the New Terminal Building include a VIP lounge; two Boarding Gates; two Self-Service Check-in Kiosks; eight Check-in Desks; Airline offices and Commercial Retail Areas.

As part of the Project Design, a completely new 5km road network (off the Tamale-Bolgatanga Road) has been constructed to facilitate easy accessibility to the Airport.

Additionally, the Multi-Purpose Terminal, which was completed in 2022, was used in facilitating Hajj Pilgrims during the Annual Pilgrimage to Mecca in 2022 and 2023.

The Phased development of Tamale Airport is part of an elaborate plan to make the facility an alternate Airport to Kotoka International Airport with capability to handle Wide Body Aircraft in emergency situations.

The airport is expected to increase connectivity across the country and the West African region as well as promote economic growth in northern Ghana by supporting greater export of agricultural products produced in the region such as shea butter, cashew nuts and mangoes.

The project was driven by the UK-Ghana Business Council, financed through UK Export Finance, and built by British companies working alongside Ghanaian companies.

Madam Djamson-Tettey said following the handover, the Operational Readiness and Transfer Phase (ORAT) had kicked in.

She said this involved the testing of equipment and systems, training of Personnel and subsequently, the gradual migration of operations from the old to the new Terminal.

The objective, she said, was to mitigate the risks associated with the transfer of operations.

She commended staff, especially the ORAT team for their dedication, hard work, and resilience during the ORAT Phase of the project, making the migration of operations a hitch-free one.

Work on Phase II of the Project commenced in July 2019 and includes the construction of an Airport Terminal Building designed for Annual Passenger of 400,000, a Multi-Purpose Terminal and other ancillary facilities.

Led by UK Company QGMI UK, the project has already provided jobs for more than 500 people, seen 2000 trees planted across the site and seen the implementation of a Livelihood Restoration Plan by GACL, to adequately compensate landowners and users and support them in restoring their primarily land-based livelihoods.

The new expansion will increase tourism to and from the North with a particular focus on the Hajj, benefiting Hajj pilgrims as the new Multipurpose Facility will serve as a terminal building during the Hajj Season.

