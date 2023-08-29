Agents for mobile money service providers urged to consider adding GhanaPay to services

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, Aug 29, GNA – Mr Ebenezer Ashley, Executive Head of Research, Media, Business Intelligence and Market Conduct, Ghana Association of Banks (GAB), has advised agents for traditional mobile money service providers – MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo to consider adding GhanaPay to their mobile money services.

He said that would create opportunities for business expansion, competitive commission offers, increased income, and access to a wide range of banking services to enrich existing and new business portfolios.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Ashley said, “the process of becoming GhanaPay mobile money agent is easy, prospects could visit any bank-branch for registration, and for validation, they would be fully onboarded”.

The executive head said the government’s quest for accelerated financial inclusion had led to the introduction of many financial services to complement traditional banking services in the country.

“One of such developments is the introduction of the GhanaPay mobile money services, which are offered by banks, universal banks, rural and community banks, and savings and loans companies, and powered by the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS),” he added.

Mr Ashley said every Ghanaian with access to mobile phones could register for GhanaPay mobile money wallet, and that it was strategically designed to enable individuals and businesses to own a wallet from any bank of their choice and perform all services associated with mobile money in addition to other banking services.

He indicated that GhanaPay agents could perform all functions and provide mobile money services similar to other networks, and have multiple GhanaPay mobile money wallets with different banks.

