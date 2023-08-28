AGASCO appeals for sporting facilities for Tanyigbe

By Caleb Kuleke

Tanyigbe (V/R), Aug. 28, GNA – Mr Dziko Kwame Akumah, a Diasporan professional domiciled in Dubai, has appealed to the authorities to help establish sporting facilities at Tanyigbe in the Volta region.

He said the establishment of these facilities in the community would help harness sporting talents, as the area was endowed with people with this flair.

Mr Akumah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Batch of Tanyigbe E. P Middle School, known as AGASCO.

The anniversary was organised by Mr Akumah ,to share in a get-together with his classmates and to salute especially those living back home, since they are there, protecting the homeland.

He said the Class of 1973 was full of people with a flair for sporting activities, but the lack of facilities was making it difficult to harness and showcase these talents.

He noted that the Second cycle institutions were also strategic enclaves for talents and only a deliberate initiative or policy from duty-bearers could harness and nurture these talents for schools and country at large.

Mr Akumah, who was the Senior Prefect recounted how during their time they won all the medals in the inter-schools sporting competition and this he said must be revived.

“The achievements of AGASCO as far back 1973, tells you that the area has people who are good in those activities,” adding that to maintain these, establishing standard sporting facilities, would play key role.

Mr Akumah recounted that their successes in sporting activities in those days were because of the vision of the School’s Founder, Master Winfred Kofi Kette, who was devoted and committed to the extent of going to look for land to construct a sports field, the only field now serving all Tanyigbe.

He observed that the existing School parks in many instances had suffered encroachment or converted to structures to benefit the school or community.

“Today, it is sad to see this legacy of Master Kette being encroached upon, people seeking to build even on the field itself, instead of us leaving enough land around the Park for future development,” he added.

Mr Akumah also appealed to the well-to-do citizens, both at home and in the diaspora to support education in the community and build networks with their old school mates back home, as a conduit for knowledge transfer as “Education was key in enhancing development in every aspect of humanity.”

He expressed his profound gratitude to the teachers, who handled them at the time and “our senior brothers who were in colleges at that time and were coming to help polish us.”

Madam Sarah Akweku, a member of the Batch 1973 described Mr Akumah as a true visionary leader and caring and a loving brother.

Mr Lebene Godson Hlobu, another member of the Batch told GNA Mr Akumah’s vision for transformation and development as their Senior Prefect and love for unity was still seen through the 50th anniversary celebrations that brought most of them together several years after school.

