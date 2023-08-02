Africa must empower women, children to achieve climate goals – President Akufo-Addo

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Aug. 02, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is advocating the mobilisation of resources to educate and empower women and children in climate change campaigns.

He said when women and children were well-equipped, they would be better placed to understand climate change impacts and adopt and promote sustainable behaviours.

This is critical to ensure a more informed populace engaged in fostering collective action to unlock the full potential of Africa’s enterprise and innovation in tackling the climate crisis.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing the opening session of the maiden edition of the Africa Women and Children’s Conference (AFRIWOCC), in Accra.

The Conference will discuss green and innovative financing for women’s enterprises, and realising opportunities for women as change agents in Africa’s climate economy.

Other topics are incentivising clean cooking and climate action, climate change and public health, and building synergies to unlock Africa’s capacity to address the climate crisis.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said as innovators, women had the ability to drive economic growth and diversification.

Studies, he said, had revealed that greater gender diversity in corporate leadership was associated with higher performance and sustainable business practices.

“Women as primary caregivers and managers of household resources are crucial in driving sustainable practices within their families and communities.

“When empowered, they can champion eco-friendly behaviours, promoting sustainable consumption, waste recycling and the protection of natural resources,” the President noted.

His Administration, he said, was committed to joining hands with stakeholders to form strong and beneficial partnerships to empower women and children on the continent.

“This will help in achieving the crucial net zero objectives and to mobilising resources, we need to build a climate-resilient economy that can withstand future threats, create decent jobs and unlock inclusive and sustainable growth,” President Nana Akufo-Addo said.

The Conference is an initiative of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) under the auspices of the Office of the President.

It is on the theme: “Amplifying the Voices of Women and Children in Climate Action”.

GNA

