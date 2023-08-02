Adisadel student in viral assault video denies actions in court

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Aug. 02, GNA – The 17-year-old student at the centre of the Adisadel College assault incident has denied the charges levelled against him by the state.

He is standing trial for assault and causing harm.

But when he made his second appearance in court on Wednesday, he did not admit the charges.

Initially, his counsel, Tsiquaye Grant, pleaded with the court to defer his plea until they finished with their WASSCE examination.

But the three-member panel, presided over by Mr Eric Oheneba Antwi Boasiako, denied the plea following an opposition by the prosecutor, Chief inspector Jonathan Bediako.

Other members of the panel are a representative of the Oguaa Traditional Council and a representative from the Department of Social welfare.

The case has, thus, been adjourned to Wednesday, September 27, 2023, by which time the accused would have finished his final examination.

The juvenile was on Friday, July 28, granted bail by the Cape Coast District Court II which also handles juvenile cases because the court was not able to constitute the required three-member panel to decide the case.

It is now known that the two friends involved in the incident were fighting over an MTN SIM card.

The fight culminated in one of them smashing the other’s face on a metal bed frame in a viral graphic video.

The incident which caused a public uproar over general bullying in schools caught the attention of the Ministry of Education and the Attorney General which had taken legal action.

GNA

