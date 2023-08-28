Ablekuma North Assembly embarks on decongestion exercise at Darkuman-Kokompe

By Hafsa Obeng/ Prince Nii Nortey-Fio Barnor

Accra, Aug. 28, GNA- The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly (ANMA) and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly have begun a decongestion project at Darkuman- Kokompe to ensure road safety.

The Assembly said the goal of the exercise was to clear the scrap and spare parts dealers’ enclaves in order to improve the flow of traffic and pedestrian movement.

Mr Kwadwo Awuah Asare, Municipal Works Engineer, ANMA, explained that the operation was also intended to ensure sanity within that enclave.

He added that the decongestion initiative was also in line with the Assembly’s responsibilities under the Local Governance Act and the Clean Accra Campaign.

“We have had meetings with the leadership of the spare parts dealers and told them to make sure their activities do not affect the road users but they have not heeded that directive, so our mission here is to ensure they comply,” he said.

Mr Asare said the decongestion exercise was also in line with the duties to the Assembly as stipulated in the Local Governance Act and the Clean Accra campaign.

On the question of sustainability, the Municipal Works Engineer stated that the Assembly would adopt various measures to maintain sanity in the area.

“The Assembly together with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, has a comprehensive plan on paper to deploy city guards to the place on a daily basis to ensure that the activities of the spare parts dealers do not affect traffic flow and pedestrian movement,” he said.

The Assembly seized a number of items that were hindering traffic flow and movement.

Owners of seized items would have to pay a fine in order to have them returned.

Mr. Asare warned that the Assembly would continue to seize merchandise displayed on the pedestrian walkway as a deterrence to recalcitrant traders in the Kokompe area.

Mr Fredrick Nkansah, Leader of the Spare Parts Dealers Association, assured the Assembly that they would comply with the directive and operate without impeding road users and pedestrians.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

