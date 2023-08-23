2023 Ghana Teacher Prize to be held from October 03-05 in Takoradi

By Jesse Ampah Owusu / Dorcas Appiah

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA – The 2023 Ghana Teacher Prize (GTP), formerly National Best Teacher Award, will be held this year from October 03, 2023, to October 05, 2023, at the Ghana Senior High Technical School in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The GTP is set annually to coincide with the World Teachers’ Day, which falls on October 05 every year.

The event will have four main categories this year – Teaching, Non-teaching, Teacher in Leadership and Administration and Best College of Education Teacher.

Among the four main categories are other subcategories comprising the Most Outstanding Teacher, First and Second runners up, Best Early Grade Teacher, Best Primary Teacher, Best Junior High School, Best Senior High School/ Technical and Vocational Education and Training Teacher, all in the Teaching category.

The remaining ones are the Best, First and Second runners up in the Non-Teaching, Teacher in Leadership and Administration, and Best College of Education Teacher categories.

Dr Christian Addai-Poku, Registrar of the National Teaching Council, disclosed this at the launch of this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize.

“After going through a rigorous selection process, we will be outdooring the top 23 applicants for this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize today and the eventual winners during the climax of the 2023 Ghana Teacher Prize event,” he said.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, at the launch, said the role of the teacher was critical to achieving quality education.

He said the transformation of the Ghanaian education system required transformative and innovative teachers.

Dr Adutwum said the Ministry had been able to improve the teacher to student ratio in the country to meet the increasing enrollment in schools.

He commended teachers for their dedicated service to the education sector over the years.

Mr Angel Carbonu, President of the National Graduate Association of Teachers, said the awards should not only be organised at the national level, but also at the regional, districts and school levels.

He said that would motivate and encourage the teachers at the local levels to give off their best without feeling left out in the recognition by stakeholders.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

