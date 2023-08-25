2023 Chale Wote serves academic, recreational purposes

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – As the Chale Wote Street Art Festival moves to its final destination at the Black Star Square this weekend, a lot more patrons have joined the train for different intent and purposes.

Day three of the event continued Wednesday evening with art exhibitions, film screening, storytelling and networking sessions at the Christiansborg Castle Gardens, Osu.

While some guests came to experience various forms of art for leisure, others were interested in the academic aspect of the entire celebration.

Afia Amankwah Asamoah, a final year Archeology and Geography student at the University of Ghana, told The Ghana News Agency she had chosen Chale Wote as her dissertation and was, therefore, participating in the week-long activity to pick ideas for the study.

“I’m specifically looking at the dynamics of the Chale Wote Festival since its inception 13 years ago. I’m expecting to have fun and document everything I see with pictures, interviews and also meet new people.

“My expectations so far have been met and I expect to see more within the few days left,” she said.

The undergrad said she was part of the celebration last year and thought the festival would be fun to explore academically, hence the decision to settle on it as her final project topic.

She said it was “an individual study” which started when the festival opened officially on Monday, August 21.

According to her, some studies had looked at the emergence or concept of the festival so, she considered it appropriate to examine the “changing phases of the celebration so far”.

Just like previous days, the interractive Film Lab session and exhibition saw a number of first-timers, including Ghanaians and foreign nationals, praising short films and documentaries aired on the night.

It included: ‘The ‘Heroines’, ‘Shwapo’ɛ Naa’ (At The Shop) by Eric Ofori Aryeetey; ‘Ghanaba The Drummer’ and ‘KQ [The EP) 2016 India Tour’ directed by Al Ibrahim.

They were preceded by a photography masterclass facilitated by Mr Abel Gayvolor, a lecturer at the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UNIMAC-GIJ).

GNA

