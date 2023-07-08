Woodinn Home and Electrical Company supports quiz competition 

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA

Nsawam (E/R), July 08, GNA – Woodinn Home and Electrical Company at Nsawam in the Eastern Region has sponsored mathematics and science quiz competition for three basic schools in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality to sharpen the intellect of the children.

The schools are Adoagyiri R/C, Father Wieggers at Nsawam and Nana Osae Djan at Djankrom.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the end of the competition, Mr Johnson Mawuena Dussey, the Chief Executive of the Company called on philanthropic organisations and traditional rulers to assist communities in their educational drive to promote development.

He also urged parents and guardians to provide the educational needs of their children to enable them concentrate on their learning at school.

Mr Dussey said education had been his prime concern for the children in the area and that he would continue to provide the needed support to enhance teaching and learning.

Mr Samuel Ottopah Ntow, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Education Director expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive of the Woodinn Home and Electrical Company for his continue support to education in the area.

He urged parents and guardians to complement the efforts of Mr Dussey by providing the basic educational needs of the children for them to feel comfortable to learn.

At the end of the competition, Father Wieggers School came first with 123 score, Osae Djan took the second position with 56 points while Adoagyiri R/C became third with 34 points.

The 12 contestants were given electrical iron each. Father Wieggers, which was adjudged the overall best school was presented with 40 inches television set to promote visual learning.

