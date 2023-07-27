We need unity in our national reconstruction for progress and development – Clergy

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, July 27, GNA – The Very Rev Emmanuel Boateh Asenso, Director of Communications and Publications, The Methodist Church Ghana, has urged individuals and leaders from opposing political parties to work together to manage resources for a better Ghana.

He claimed that the divisive traits displayed on the political front over the years had done Ghana’s growth a significant disservice.

“In our national reconstruction, the key to our success is unity. Working and building the nation together is what will bring us the socioeconomic growth we yearn for,” he said.

The Very Rev. Asenso made the call at a service held at the Gbawe Methodist Church to mark his retirement from active ministry.

The service honoured him for his more than 30 years of dedicated service to God and humanity.

It was attended by notable political and traditional leaders, corporate figures, and the clergy.

Very Rev Asenso, who delivered the sermon, said the country should not be built on bitterness, unforgiveness, and squabbling, but on reconciliation.

“We are supposed to be one people and work as a team because it’s about Ghana’s interest and not an individual or the interest of a group,” he said.

The retired Rev. Minister stated in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that citizens must be forthright with leaders about the reality and the problems in society.

They both need to be good citizens who respect the law and follow it.

Born on September 13, 1953, in Asokore, Koforidua, Very Rev, Asenso attended Local Authority Middle School in 1962 and Labone Secondary School for his O’ Level Certificate from 1965 to 1970.

He taught for a while after graduating from Fosu Training College in 1973. He moved from Ghana to Nigeria to work as a Medical Records Officer at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Kaduna.

Following further studies and employment as a Lecturer in Biostatistics at the same university, he moved to Ghana in 1994 and was named District Evangelist of the Methodist Church Ghana’s Koforidua District (now Diocese).

Very Rev Asenso attended Trinity Theological Seminary from 1994 to 1997 and was ordained at the Calvary Methodist Church in Adabraka. He worked in numerous circuits and oversaw various programs until being named Director of Communications and Publications for the Methodist Church in 2015.

GNA

