US, Ghana reaffirm cooperation on nuclear safety and regulation 

Accra, July 24, GNA- The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the Ghana Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NRA) have reaffirmed their shared commitment to continue close cooperation on nuclear safety and regulation.

The two countries pledged their cooperation when Christopher T. Hanson, the NRC Chair, paid a working visit to Ghana’s NRA in Accra.

The US NRC strongly supports exchanges with partners around the world to share best practices for ensuring safe, accountable, and transparent use of nuclear energy technologies, a statement shared by the US Embassy in Ghana, said.

During the visit, Mr Hanson, and Nii Kwashie Allotey, the NRA Director General, discussed their significant collaboration since the 2017 signing of an inaugural bilateral arrangement for cooperation and the exchange of technical information.

The US NRC and the NRA have engaged frequently on a variety of nuclear energy safety and security-related topics as Ghana develops a regulatory oversight programme for nuclear power.

“We have worked closely with Ghana’s NRA as it develops a technically competent, independent regulatory program in preparation of overseeing commercial nuclear power in Ghana,” Mr Hanson said.

“Establishing a strong and transparent regulatory framework based on high safety standards is a critical step toward the adoption of nuclear technologies. We have a long-standing partnership with Ghana’s regulator, and we welcome our continued collaboration as NRA progresses in establishing a regulatory structure,” he added.

Nii Allotey said Ghana valued the partnership that the NRA had forged over many years with the U.S. NRC – one of the world’s leading and most experienced nuclear regulators.

“We greatly value the NRC’s expertise as we seek to develop Ghana’s own strong, independent regulatory oversight program. International partnerships such as this provide a solid foundation for the NRA’s oversight programs, which will protect people and the environment and align with international standards and obligations, ” he said.

The NRC-NRA bilateral relationship is part of broader cooperation between the U.S. and Ghanaian governments as Ghana seeks to embark on a nuclear power programme and establish a legal framework with the U.S. government for civil nuclear cooperation, known as a 123 Agreement.

During his visit to Ghana, Mr Hanson also met with leaders in the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation.

In his engagements with officials at various institutions, he emphasised his steadfast commitment to continue working together and stressed the importance of regulatory independence for building public trust.

Ghana has ramped up efforts to add nuclear power to its energy mix to support the country’s industrialisation drive.

The country has targeted to construct and operate its first nuclear plant by 2030 and has already settled on a preferred site for the project.

GNA

