Ugly Dray recruits Lyrical Joe on his new single “Never Lose”

By Emmanuel Mensah

Accra, July 15, GNA – Fast rising Ghanaian Hip-Hop sensation, Ugly Dray amazes fans with his new single tilted “Never Lose”.

The song featured Ghanaian tongue-twisting rapper, Lyrical Joe, which has gathered massive social media attention since its release a few days ago.

The “Never Lose” song journeyed lyrically on the life struggle of the rapper which opens up with a tragic verse revealing the death of his father at age eight.

“… my daddy died when I was eight, he said never stop till you end up being in the grave.”

In an interview with GNA Entertainment desk, he acknowledged that the lyrics in which he talked about his father’s death wasn’t just a routine phrase, but it actually happened.

When asked about how collaboration came about, Dray said “It was a complete surprise, it was supposed to be a freestyle because I just recorded and decided to release but I sent it to him, he liked it and decided to drop a verse”.

Dray gained popularity after a video of Ghanaian-American rapper Victor Kwesi Mensa professionally known as Vic Mensa was seen listening to Drays’ song went viral.

The song, produced by “Ddante” is now available across streaming platforms as Ugly Dray walks hip-hop music lovers through his unique musical journey.

GNA

