GNPC hands over newly constructed astro turf to Adentan Community

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 24, GNA – The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has handed over a newly constructed astro turf to the Adentan community in Accra.

The project was part of GNPC’s commitment of helping to develop sports at the grassroot level, and also to impact the lives of individuals at the various communities.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Dr. Dominic Eduah, Executive Director of GNPC said this was part of the 36 astro turfs being constructed nationwide.

“Community football is important because it improves our health and also helps unearth talents, so we are hoping they would manage this well for it to accomplish its 15-year lifespan.”

He said GNPC was keen on being part of the change in the Adentan community,having supported many others in previous years.

He urged individuals in the Adantan Community to make good use of the turf, for it to serve its purpose.

Dr. Dominic Eduah said there were discussions with the Ghana Football Association to expand other projects by GNPC to meet the standard of hosting premier league matches in Ghana.

“A committee is going to be put in together to make sure the facility is maintained well and also serves its purpose,” he urged.

Mr. Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Adentan Municipal Assembly also expressed his delight having witnessed the development which they had been longing for.

Speaking on the issue of maintenance, he ensured that the committee would work hand in hand with the assembly, and other stakeholders to make sure the facility serves its purpose.

“It will become a space that would be used for sports, but football would be the major thing, which would help keep our youth very healthy,” he added.

GNPC had over the years contributed to the development of sports in Ghana, supporting the Black Stars and organising other sporting events such as the GNPC Fastest Human and many others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

