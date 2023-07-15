Songs that meet the standards would be aired on Police TV – IGP

By Stanley Senya

Accra, July 15, GNA – Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, has disclosed that only Ghanaian songs that meet their standards will be aired on the newly launched television (TV) station of the Ghana Police Service.

According to him, one would need to fulfill a specific quality to earn such promotion on the platform and would mostly be used to promote entertainment and arts.

He made this known when he was speaking to some selected musicians and business leaders on police television.

“So, what we are doing is that we are bringing on board the Ghanaian acts that meet the standards. Over here, if you do not meet the standard, your song would not be played.”

Nonetheless, Mr. Dampare said that qualified acts would enjoy the benefits of having their music video aired and also have their events promoted on the platform without cost.

“We would give them this platform to air all their albums and when they are doing any programme and they want, we would advertise for them for free.”

“So, we advertise for you and then you bring your music videos for us to play for you. That is what we are going to do,” he said.

However, the specific standards were not mentioned, yet he advised artistes to produce good tunes for their fan base.

