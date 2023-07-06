Sefwi-Bekwai SHS wins Western North renewable energy challenge competition

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), July 06, GNA – Students of the Sefwi-Bekwai Senior High School in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality have won the 2023 Western North Region Renewable Energy Challenge Competition.

The students won the competition with a Mechanized Tractor, designed to address issues related to local harvesting and weeding.

They would represent the region at the zonal level.

The challenge organized by the Energy Commission in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service was under the theme, “Mechanized Small-Scale Agriculture Using Renewable Energy Technology.”

The Sefwi-Bekwai school won with highest points of 74, while Sefwi- Wiawso Senior High School, the host school of the Competition had 73 points, St. Joseph’s SHS recorded 69.5 points, Bibiani SHS bagged 61 and Queens Girls had 56.5 points.

Mr Julius Nkansah – Nyarko, the General Manager Renewable Energy and Project Coordinator, Energy Commission, said the challenge sought to promote energy research and development among students and to facilitate the establishment of mentorship programme through assessment to advance ideas into game-challenging solutions.

He said the challenge was also to assist students to come out with innovative skills, ideas, and projects to transform the agriculture sector in Ghana, adding that it would, “serve as a platform to foster renewable energy-focused on research and development among students and facilitate mentorship programmes that encourage the transformation of ideas into impactful and commercially viable solutions. “

Mr Nkansah explained that the competition would be grouped into the Southern and Northern zones and that three schools would be selected from each zone to compete for the grand finale in October this year in Accra.

Mr Patrick Kwan, the Headmaster of Sefwi-Wiawso SHS on behalf of the Western North Regional Director of Education expressed gratitude to the organizers, sponsors, teachers, and students for their effects.

He also commended the Energy Commission for the educative and innovative programme which he noted would help transform the economy and enhance the lives of students.

Mr Kwan congratulated the winners and encouraged them to work harder as they prepared to represent the region at the zonal level.

