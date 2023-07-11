Saglemi Housing Trial: State prosecution witness on National Assignment

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, July 11, GNA – An Accra High Court has adjourned the trial involving Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former Water Resources, Works, and Housing minister and four others to enable the State to produce its first prosecution witness.

The prosecution led by Madam Hilda Craig, the Principal State Attorney informed the Court that the witness; Reverend Stephen Yaw Osei, the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Water Resources, Works, and Housing was currently on a National Assignment with the President outside Accra.

Other persons standing trial over the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project are Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, also a former Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, a former Chief Director of the ministry, Mr Andrew Clocanas, Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, Chief Executive Officer, and owner of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited.

They are facing 70 charges. They are said to have willfully caused financial loss to the state over the $200M sum approved for the project.

They have all pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail.

Justice Ernest Owusu Dapaah, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge told the parties that the trial had to be adjourned because the defence had filed separate motions.

He said the Court would also ascertain the orders made for the State to file further disclosures sought by the defence.

They are yet to serve the application on the prosecution, who have said they would not be able to express their opinion on the motion unless those disclosures were served on them.



The trial was adjourned to July 26, 2023.

Some bigwigs from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were in court to solidarize with their members.

They include Dr Dominic Ayine, a former Deputy Attorney General, Dr Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle constituency, Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, MP for Tamale Central, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare a Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and Kwabena Donkor, MP for the Pru East constituency,

