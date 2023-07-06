Russian rocket attack destroys homes in Lviv – four dead

Kiev, Jul. 6, (dpa/GNA) – Four people were killed in a rocket attack on a residential area of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv overnight, according to the Interior Ministry on Thursday.

At least nine people were injured, the ministry said on Telegram. A search and rescue operation was under way, it said, and so far seven people had been pulled alive from the rubble.

More than 60 people were reportedly evacuated from the destroyed houses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram that there would “definitely be a response” to what he termed “an attack by Russian terrorists.”

Videos show heavily damaged and in some cases almost completely destroyed homes.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, described it as the most serious attack on the civilian infrastructure of Lviv since the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine more than 16 months ago. More than 50 houses were destroyed.

Lviv is also home to many refugees from the war-torn areas of eastern Ukraine. Until June, the city in the west of the country had remained relatively quiet.

Then, however, it became the target of airstrikes again.

Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces at the beginning of June, and fighting has intensified in some areas.

Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson killed at least two people and wounded 10 others on Wednesday.

At least 84 Russian artillery attacks were reported, the region’s military governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, wrote on Telegram on Thursday. He said residential areas were hit by the attacks and that 38 projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Kherson is still recovering from massive floods that followed the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in early June. The regional capital is also repeatedly under Russian fire.

