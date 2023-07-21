Roll Up positive about his musical breakthrough.

By Emmanuel Mensah

Accra, July 20, GNA – Promising young Ghanaian musician Joel Sowatey Sowah, known by his stage name Roll Up, is optimistic about his chances of succeeding in the music industry.

According to Roll Up, who is an Afro beat, Afro fusion artiste, making music was what he loves to do and that he was committed to improving his profession.

Born on May 5, 2002, Roll Up’s talent has been recognized by a Ghanaian-Romanian musician and filmmaker Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu popular known as Wanlov the Kubolor who agreed on putting a verse to Roll Up new single titled “I Know Sey”.

Roll Up said in an interview “Before I wrote the song, I have always wanted Wanlov to be on my song so after recording I sent him the song, asked for a featuring and he did it the same day because he liked my song”.

“I know Sey is a pidgin way of saying I know that and the song conveys a message to the youth about what occurs once you make some money” he stated.

Roll Up further revealed that the music journey has been tough for him but he is not giving up yet because it is possible for him to make it even though he has not been accorded the necessary attention he is supposed to get.

When asked if he is signed on a label, he expressed an interest on being signed by ‘Fokn Bois’ but currently alone without a label.

The song was released on July 20, and produced by a Ghanaian producer Sa Motion.

The music sensation is gradually promoting his new single “I know Sey” which is almost available across various streaming platforms.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

