Rely on marketing professionals to grow business – CIMG to organisations

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, July 06, GNA – Dr Daniel Kasser Tee, National President, Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), has urged organisations to rely on their professional marketing teams to address the ever-changing consumer behaviours to ensure business growth.

Marketing, he stated, had the power to promote brands, connect businesses with their customers and ultimately drive business growth and ensure economic prosperity for nations, which encompassed the security and competitiveness of economies.

He said marketing was an ever-evolving business discipline that played a key role in continuously monitoring the business environment and devising strategies in response to dynamics.

Dr Tee said this at the launch of the 34th annual national Marketing performance awards in Accra on the theme: ” Marketing: A Tool for Economic Recovery.” The awards ceremony was held, among other things, to create awareness about the relevance of marketing for the success of businesses, promote higher professional marketing standards and excellence.

The awards cover six major competitive areas, including Hall of Fame, Personality, Media and Marketing Communications organisations, Business organisations, Products, and Not-for-Profit organisations,” he added.

It will also recognise exceptional individuals, and organisations with the aim of encouraging innovation, creativity, and ethical practises in marketing.

“The awards ceremony has experienced steady growth and participation and signifies our commitment to recognising and promoting outstanding marketing performance in the country,” he said.

Dr Tee said the current business environment remained dynamic with uncertainties and highly competitive pressures from local and international sources in all industries.

He said this year’s awards were a testament to the resilience, adaptability, and unwavering dedication of marketers in the country.

The National President commended past winners, partners, and sponsors, saying, “Let us continue to champion the spirit of innovation, creativity, and excellence in the marketing space.”

Mr Theodore Osae, the Vice President, CIMG, said the Institute was committed to keeping the awards process simple, transparent, and fair, adding that the level of dedication had driven the Institute as a responsive institution to introduce new and progressive ideas.

Touching on the criteria, he said the judges and assessors invested time and effort to ensure that the awards ceremony represented Ghana’s best and finest.

The CIMG under the CIMG Act 2020, (Act 1021), is mandated to, among others, set standards for the practise of marketing, set the agenda for the practise of marketing, and champion the role and value of marketing as a critical tool for business development.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

