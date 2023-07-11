Registrar of Companies to inaugurate office complex in Kumasi

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi July 11, GNA – The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC), will on Monday 17th July, inaugurate an ultra-modern office complex in Kumasi.

This is to strengthen its resolve to come closer to the business community and improve on quality services to its clients in the northern sector of the country.

The construction of the office complex, which was funded through the internally generated funds of both the Registrar Generals’ Department (RGD) and ORC, started in 2012, and was completed in 2022

It is expected to serve the business community in the Ashanti, and parts of the Western, Oti and the Eastern regions.

The facility contains 34 offices, two conference halls, four kitchenettes, 21 lavatories, two large car parks, janitor’s office, pantry, canteen, reception and a security office.

Nana Ama Akyiaa Prempeh, the Ashanti Regional Head of the ORC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, ahead of the inauguration, said the completion of the office complex had come at an opportune time to serve the needs of businesses in the Ashanti and other neighbouring regions.

She disclosed that the Kumasi office had occupied rented premises in some obscure area in the metropolis since its establishment in 2007.

This, she said, made it difficult for many business people to locate the office and conduct businesses with it.

Nana Akyiaa Prempeh, said the new office complex, which was located at a prime business district of Kumasi, would not only help increase access to the services of the Registrar of Companies, but would also help provide one-shop quality services to the people.

The new building, which was already in use, had led to increase in the patronage of the services of the ORC because of easy accessibility and the friendly atmosphere.

“The friendly environment is an incentive to both the members of staff and our clients who now prefer to transact business with us in the new building.

Unlike our old office, which was congested, they now feel comfortable and relaxed when they transact business with us in our new office building”, she said.

Nana Akyiaa Prempeh commended Mr Joseph Kofi Harley, the former Registrar General, who initiated the process for the construction of the new office complex and Mrs Jemima Oware, the current Registrar of Companies for their untiring efforts which saw the successful completion of the project.

