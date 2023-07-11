Redeveloped Trade Fair Site to house AfCFTA Secretariat

By Issah Mohammed/ Leonora Asare

Accra, July 11, GNA – Government is working towards the relocation the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat to the redeveloped Ghana Trade Fair Site.

The relocation is in line with the government’s vision of making the Trade Fair Site a regional and continental hub for investment and trade to redefine the country’s commerce landscape.

“The redevelopment of the Trade Fair site signifies not just a physical alteration of bricks and mortar but a symbol of the future. These 156 acres that we have here may very well be the light that burst through the continent of progress, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to redefining our commerce and trade, ” Mr Ken Ofori- Atta, the Minister of Finance, has said.

He said this at the opening of the Second Investor Conference on the Ghana Trade Fair Site Redevelopment Project.

He said the location of the headquarters of the AfCFTA in Ghana was an opportunity to forge new partnerships and create meaningful connections as the country embarked on a journey of growth and prosperity.

“The AfCFTA happens to be here and, which for me is the economic emancipation that is necessarily the net drive for this whole issue of where Africa should be,” he said.

He said the government would continue to fast track the search for investment for growth-oriented programmes in line with Africa’s aspirations as captured in Africa Union (AU) Agenda 2063.

The redevelopment of the Ghana Trade Fair Site, which covers 156 acres, will be rolled out in two phases.

Phase one entails the development of about 100 acres for facilities such as modern convention centre, exhibition halls, technology hub, business parks, and commercial offices, among others.

The residual land of about 56 acres will be developed in phase two of the project, which will consist of the AfCFTA Secretariat, and residential facilities, among others.

Speaking on the relocation of the AfCFTA secretariat, Dr Agnes Adu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited (GTFCL) said: “His excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has carved out a portion of the land where the headquarters of the secretariat will be part of the project.”

GTFCL was established by an Executive Instrument (EI) in 1960 as a project to facilitate Ghana’s post -independence trade and industrialisation drive.

A 239.92 -acre land was originally acquired for this purpose through EI 10 to showcase Ghana’s exports with the intention to attract investors to its fledgling economy.

Since then, the GTFCL has metamorphosed into limited liability company strategically positioned to promote and facilitate trade in Ghana.

