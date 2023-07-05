Recalcitrant sellers of aphrodisiacs defy FDA orders, flood Market with products

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Bolgatanga, July 5, GNA – Some recalcitrant sellers of aphrodisiacs and body enhancers at the Bolgatanga market in the Upper East Region, have defied the orders of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and continue to engage in the sale of unapproved medicines.

Despite several warnings and confiscation of the unapproved medicines by the FDA, the sellers continue to engage in the activity unperturbed.

A visit to the market by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that the sellers were actively engaged in their businesses, with displayed alleged sex drive medicines and body enlarging enhancers.

Some of the medicines had inscriptions such as Tundra Butt Syrup, Anita Syrup, Supreme Maca Syrup, Ultimate Maca syrup, Yodi Syrup and Dynewell among others and were sold at between GH₵50 and GH₵200.

Some of these medicines are alleged to have what it takes to increase one’s libido and sexual attraction by enlarging the buttocks of women in particular.

A popular seller, affectionately called Maame Adrowura, a woman in her early 50s, told the GNA, that the business was booming as demand was high particularly among young women who needed curvy body shapes to entice their partners.

The woman, who was first hesitant to speak citing a similar conversation with someone who resembled the reporter which led to the confiscation of her products, claimed that the medicine was capable of providing what it was meant to do and users of the products sometimes, demanded more for their friends after noticing positive results.

A closer look at the woman prompted the question why she was not curvy herself and according to her she got to know about the medicine at a period in her life that growth had declined, making it impossible for her body to respond to the medicine.

A similar report by the GNA on December 12, 2022 led to the confiscation of such products by the FDA with a caution to the public to desist from patronizing such medicines.

Ms Abena Frimpong, another seller in her attempt to sell the medicine to this reporter who had posed as a customer, claimed that their medicines had sustained several marriages which otherwise would have collapsed due to sexual weakness on the part of the man.

“We have this medicine that can make your manhood big, long, and firm and can even energize you to last longer in bed.

“All you need is to apply it at the tip of your manhood after bath and within three days you will begin to see real magic and am sure you will come back here smiling” she added.

Abdul Karim, another seller, said “You are not a man if you can’t satisfy your partner and as young as you are l can take your girlfriend from you because l can satisfy her more, provided l get the chance to prove myself.”

As it is your first time, l can give it to you at GH¢50 instead of the GH¢100. You will come back here and add me money at your own will, l can even show you mine so that you will see how large it is,” he said amidst laughter.

Mr Sebastian Mawuli Hotor, the Upper East Regional Head of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), earlier debunked the claims by the sellers, explaining that, such medicines had not been licensed because there was no scientific prove to the effect that it could provide such services as claimed.

According to him, the sellers lured their unsuspecting customers with such claims and the Board on several occasions had confiscated such medicines from the sellers and warned them to desist from the illegal trade.

GNA

