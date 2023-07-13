Public Utility Workers Union holds fun games

By Ruth Dery

Tema, July 13, GNA – The Accra West Regional Council of the Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU), in collaboration with the Dansoman Keep Fit Club, has organized fun games aimed at strengthening professional bonds amongst workers.

In a statement made available to the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office by Mr. Isaac Yaotey Ako Junior, a Senior Industrial Relations Officer in Charge of the region named the participating institutions as Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), State Housing

Company, Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and the Dansoman Keep Fit Club.

The team competed in football, volleyball, tug of peace, ludu, playing cards, and table tennis, among others.

According to the statement, the fun games are to give union members the opportunity to unwind, showcase their sporting talents, and build stronger connections within the section.

The purpose of the fun games was to foster camaraderie, sportsmanship, and healthy competition among the public utility workers in the region. “We believe that promoting a healthy work-life balance is essential, and fun games will contribute to achieving that,” he said.

It added that at the end of the competition, Ghana Water Company-Accra West Divisional Union was presented with a trophy for winning the football game and also emerged with 18 points as the prestigious overall best Division.

State Housing Company Limited picked the second position with a total of nine points, and Electricity Company of Ghana Project picked the third position with a total of eight points.

