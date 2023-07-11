Promoting responsible mining: NGO engages Sherigu Community

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Sherigu (U/E), July 11, GNA – The Northern Patriots in Research and Advocacy (NORPRA), an advocacy non-government organisation, has underscored the need for inclusive stakeholder involvement in the exploitation and utilization of the country’s mineral resources.

This, it said, would help promote responsible mining, respect for mining communities, maximise benefits to mining communities and prevent mining related challenges and conflicts to ensure sustainable peace.

Mr Bismark Adongo Ayorogo, the Executive Director of NORPRA made these remarks at Sherigu, a community in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region during a community sensitisation forum.

Organised by the NORPRA, the forum sought to empower the stakeholders in the community with the rights and responsibilities of mining communities in relation to the minerals and mining

laws and policies of Ghana, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African continent.

The engagement was part of efforts to influence responsible mining activities, equitable sharing of mineral resources, respect and protection of human rights and promotion of peace for sustainable development in mining communities.

The engagement brought together state regulatory institutions such as the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly, Minerals Commission, Forestry Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, Lands Commission, the Ghana Police Service and chiefs and people of the area.

The Sherigu community has become the latest community in the Upper East Region, where a Ghanaian owned mining company, Youwerei Natural Resource Limited, secured leases to venture into commercial gold mining.

Mr Ayorogo noted that the significant role the exploitation of the mineral resources played in the socioeconomic development of communities and Ghana could not be underestimated, however, efforts must be made to reduce disturbances related to mining activities and increase benefits to communities.

“We all know that mining makes significant contributions to the development of every community and country,” he said adding, “you can look at it in terms of employment, contributions to Gross Domestic Product, foreign exchange, but the other side of mining is the challenges that are aways associated with it.

“Once NORPRA is aware and in accordance with its mandate to mobilise communities, educate them, create awareness among community members on their rights and responsibilities that have been guaranteed by the minerals and mining laws of this country, we thought it wise that, once a company is coming into Sherigu community, we should come around with the regulatory bodies to raise their awareness on their right to fair and adequate compensation”.

Mr Rex Asanga, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive, noted that illegal mining was rampant in the area and added that with the coming into force of legal commercial mining activities, many of the youth would be employed and would contribute to fighting the illegal mining menace.

The MCE noted that the government was committed to ensuring responsible community mining that ensures that the communities benefitted from their natural resources while protecting the environment.

“I wish to urge all of us to be guided and learn from existing lessons and experiences from mining companies, and communities for the purpose of minimising challenges through building and sustaining good relationship between the community and the companies that come in,” he said.

Mr Ben Tabury, the General Manager of Youwereri Natural Resources Limited assured the community of respecting the cultural demands of the community and prioritizing the interest of communities in its operations.

Naba Afayure Akazire, the Chief of Dorongo, who spoke on behalf of Naba Aluman Thomas Apasinaba II, the Divisional Chief of Sherigu, lauded the efforts of NORPRA for the enlightenment and noted that it would help them to negotiate better during engagement with the mining company.

