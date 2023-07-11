Pay nursing trainee allowances promptly -Dr Jonah

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Adubiase (C/R), July 11, GNA – Dr (Sir) Samuel Eson Jonah, Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, has asked the government to expedite action in paying nurses trainee allowances promptly to cushion the students.

He made the remarks at the maiden matriculation and graduation ceremony of Assinman Nursing and Midwifery Training College.

It was on the theme: “Achieving Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Goals Through Quality Nursing and Midwifery Education, Research and Practice.”

Dr Jonah noted that the alarming rate at which health workers were leaving the shores of Ghana for greener pastures was worrisome.

To reverse this trend, the chancellor said the government must take a critical look and devise innovative solutions to retain them in the country.

For Ghana to achieve Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goal, he noted that efforts of nurses and midwives could not be underestimated.

He reminded the nurses and midwives that their services were needed in some remote areas where sometimes, they were the only source stretching their limit to offer health care.

They should, therefore, be cushioned to forge ahead to save lives.

The chancellor pointed out that their dedication and commitment would determine the health outcome of countless lives and contribute significantly to the development and progress of the country.

He appealed to the government to also take a critical look at the use of traditional medicine to enable some vulnerable people in the country, considering the economic difficulties, purchase medicines prescribed.

He commended the University of Cape Coast for considering establishing a campus in Assin Kushea to research into communicable diseases that affected rural communities.

Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Board Chairman of Assinman Nursing and Midwifery Training College commended Mrs Ophelia Nkrumah, Principal of the College, for her unwavering and bold leadership that had carved the College into a touch of class.

He appealed to the graduands to exhibit the virtues of diligence, patience, and care in the discharge of their duties.

