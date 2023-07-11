Pastor, five others fined GH₵15,000 for abusing five-week baby at Balungu

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, July 11, GNA – A Bolgatanga District Court has fined a pastor and five other members of his church, GH₵15,000.00 for manhandling and abusing a five-week-old baby in a church at Balungu in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region.

In default, the suspects, Veronica Ayamga (29), Atogpeelige Akongyaane (41), Mary Akongyaane (32), Zacchaeus Ayamga Avaliyemah (31), Robert Aberinga Akugre (21), and Daniel Ayeliga Ageekilingo (36) will serve 72 months in prison (12 months each).

However, four suspects Atogpeelige, Zacchaeus, Robert and Daniel will serve a mandatory seven-day prison sentence in addition to the fine, but Veronica and Mary were spared of the prison sentence because they are breastfeeding mothers of children below two years.

They were found in a viral video, manhandling and abusing an infant in a church at Balungu, a community in the Bongo District and were subsequently arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

Charged with physical abuse and abetment of crime to physical abuse of a child under two months of age contrary to the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960 (Act 29) and Domestic Violence Act of 2007 (Act 732), all the six accused pleaded guilty to the charges and asked for mercy.

The court presided over by Mr Mawukoenya Nutekpor, the District Magistrate, convicted them on their own plea and sentenced them accordingly.

The court sentenced Veronica to 250 penalty units (equivalent to GH₵3,000) while the rest of the accused were sentenced to 200 penalty units each (equivalent to GH₵2,400 each).

Prosecution, led by Inspector Baliki Amidu Issaka, said the complainant was the Upper East Regional Police Command while the accused persons were natives of Balungu and Zorko in the Bongo District who were members of the Jesus Spanner Miracle Church at Balungu.

Prosecution said Atogpeelige who is the head pastor of the church, and his wife Mary are the biological parents of the victim.

Prosecution said during the early part of July 2023, the Upper East Regional Police Command intercepted a viral video on social media in which the accused persons were seen in a church premise.

At the gathering, the Prosecution said Veronica, one of the accused was seen holding an infant, tossing and throwing him in a dangerous and injurious manner.

According to Prosecution, the accused persons were arrested by the police on July 7, 2023, and upon interrogation, all the six admitted the offence in their statements on caution but stated that they could not challenge the Holy Spirit that entered Veronica.

Prosecution indicated that the accused revealed that on February 5, 2023, the parents of the victim were holding his naming ceremony in the said church and during singing, praising dancing, Veronica was possessed by the Holy Spirit and that she was protecting the victim from any evil attack that may attempt to enter his body.

In the process, Veronica started abusing the victim by throwing and tossing him up and down in a dangerous manner while the rest of the accused were busy encouraging her by clapping and praising her, Prosecution said.

Prosecution noted that the video of the incident on social media went viral after five months.

The victim is about seven months old now.

GNA

