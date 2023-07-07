Paediatric Society of Ghana inducts new executives into office

By Samira Labie

Accra, July 7, GNA – A seven-member newly elected executives of the Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) led by President Dr Hilda Mantebea have been inducted into office via a virtual event to serve for two years.

The other members are Dr Emmanuel Oppong, Vice President, Dr Gabrielle Obeng-Koranteng, General Secretary, Dr Haruna Mahama Assistant General Secretary,

Dr Afua Osew-Gyamfi, Financial Secretary, Dr Genevieve Insandoo and Dr Richard Letsa both executive members.

The executives were led by the Moderator, Dr Catherine Segbefia to take the oath of office and expressed gratitude to all members for their constant support and dedication to the Society.

Dr John Adabie Appiah, the outgoing President of the PSG, in an address highlighted the accomplishments during their tenure of office, saying they did not lose sight of being advocates for children and encouraged the new executives to do the same.

He indicated that the society was in good standing with local and international partners, mentioning many benefits and impact the partnerships have had on the Society.

Dr Appiah expressed gratitude to the members for their support, which aided them to discharge their duties effectively and charged the new executives to always recognise PSG as the centre of everything they do and protect its image.

The members in their goodwill messages wished the new executives a successful tenure as they gave them pieces of advice, including prioritizing teamwork, directing individual strengths to achieving the mission of the Society, reaching out to old executives and making connections that would benefit the PSG.

Dr Hilda Mantebea Boye, the new President, in a speech on behalf of the executives, expressed their gratitude to the former executives and the members for the trust reposed in them to run the affairs of the Society for the next two years.

She said her presidency would be guided by the principles of integrity, transparency, inclusivity accountability and would be committed to fostering an environment where all voices would be heard and respected.

Dr Boye indicated that she and her team would continue to work to promote child health and well-being in Ghana whilst creating opportunities for all members.

She thanked all partners of the Society and looked forward to exploring more mutually beneficial opportunities.

The Paediatric Society of Ghana is a child awareness and advocacy group that seeks to promote the health and wellbeing of all children in Ghana. The Society comprises mainly Paediatricians, nurses and allied health professionals who share its vision.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

