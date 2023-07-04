Osafo-Marfo to represent Ghana on AUDA – NEPAD Steering Committee

Accra, July 4, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Presidential Advisor, to serve as his personal representative on the Steering Committee of the African Union Development Agency and the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA–NEPAD).

The Senior Presidential Advisor will also serve as the National Focal Point to coordinate AUDA–NEPAD programmes and stakeholder engagements, a statement from the Presidency to the Ghana News Agency said.

In line with the nomination, a courtesy call was paid to the Senior Presidential Advisor at his Office by Nardos Bekele-Thomas, the Chief Executive Officer of the AUDA–NEPAD, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

She was accompanied by Mrs. Katra Sambili, Special Assistant and Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, AUDA-NEPAD; Mr. Edmund Yaw Obeng, Deputy Director; and Ms. Esther Abroquah, Assistant Director, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Prior to the nomination, the Senior Presidential Advisor served as Senior Minister from 2017–2020, Minister of Education and Sports from 2005–2006, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning from 2001–2005, Managing Director, National Investment Bank from 1990–1992, and Board Chairman, Nestle Ghana Limited.

AUDA-NEPAD plays a crucial role in advancing Agenda 2063, the African Union’s strategic framework for Africa’s development over the next five decades.

It aims at realising a prosperous, integrated, and united Africa.

The statement said that in Ghana, AUDA-NEPAD’s work aligned with the country’s national development priorities.

Some of the key areas of focus are agriculture and food security; infrastructure development; education and skills development; climate change and natural resource management; gender equality and women’s empowerment; and health and social development.

Specific projects in West Africa that AUDA-NEPAD would be involved with include upgrading the Agona Junction-Elubo Road; construction of the Elubo-Noe One-Stop Border Post; the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway; transboundary water supply systems; capacity-building training programmes in climate change; and the Centre of Excellence at the African Institute for Mathematical Science based in Ghana.

It said Ghana was actively involved in NEPAD activities from its inception and would remain committed to working with the new entity, AUDA-NEPAD, towards the achievement of Africa’s accelerated socio-economic development.

AUDA-NEPAD is an African-owned Agency established by a decision of the African Union Heads of State and Government at its 31st Ordinary Session in Nouakchott, Mauritania in June 2018.

Its role is to coordinate and implement development programmes and projects across Africa through the promotion of partnerships and cooperation with stakeholders to mobilise resources and expertise for development initiatives, assist in addressing Africa’s development challenges, and promote sustainable growth.

GNA

