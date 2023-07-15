Olympic Games Qualifiers: Ghana thrash Guinea 3-0 in first leg tie

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 15, GNA – The Black Queens of Ghana have taken a huge step towards booking a slot in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after defeating Guinea by three unanswered goals at the Stade General Lansana Conte on Friday.

Goals from Vivian Adjei Konadu, Priscilla Adubea and Stella Nyamekye completed Ghana’s mission of taking a first leg advantage over their opponents who were confident of recording a positive result.

Coach Nora Häuptle coming into the game was poised to give the Guineans a tough assignment to continue her unbeaten streak with the introduction of some key players who had been out of the team for long.

Ghana made their intentions known in the first ten minutes, bombarding their opponents with physical flavour and skilful play to announce their presence in the tie.

It was more or less like a shooting practice for the Black Queens who adapted to Häuptle’s “mission volta” tactics to mount pressure on the homers.

After minutes of knocking, Vivian Konadu managed to break the virginity of the game in the 19th minutes, leaving the Guinean goalkeeper in a state of confusion with her stunning finish.

Ghana dominated the midfield with their swing play, sharing passes like it was nobody’s business.

Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu revived their Hasaacas connection, posing as threats to the Guinean defense anytime they were in possession of the ball.

It took Adubea no struggle in the 27th minute to slot in a beautiful cross from the right flanks to extend Ghana’s lead to two.

Guinea, despite the home advantage, failed to get their own share of the ball, packing themselves in their half to stop the Ghanaians who were hungry for more goals.

Black Queens took Guinea through series of drills until the centre referee brought proceedings to an end for the first half of the game.

After several pep talks, Guinea came back like wounded lionesses, hoping to get a consolation goal to get themselves back into the game.

Black Queens defender, Janet Egyir was an obstacle to the Guineans taking command in the defense with her solid clearances and experienced play.

Stella Nyamekye could not wait to be part of the success story in her debut game, as she registered her name on the scoresheet in the 75th minute to seal Ghana’s account.

Goalkeeper, Cynthia Findiib Konlan made some impressive saves to keep her side in the game getting to the dying minutes to crown the night for the Black Queens.

Black Queens would head back home to prepare for the second leg encounter in the coming weeks.

GNA

