Nsawam Police receives motorbikes

Nsawam (E/R), July 11, GNA – Shiekh Dr Iddriss Toppoh, Ambassador of the Knight of Malta Federation of Autonomous Priories to Ghana on Tuesday donated five motorbikes to the Nsawam Police to enhance security in the area.

Shiekh Dr. Toppoh, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the gesture was to help the Police to combat crime at Nsawam Municipality, Coaltar District and the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

Chief Superintendent Ebenezer Benson, the Nsawam Municipal Police Commander who received the motorbikes expressed gratitude to the Ambassador and said the donation would go a long way to facilitate the movement of the personnel to handle security and crime issues.

“The motorbike will also help the police to apprehend notorious hit-and-run drivers and robbers on the highway,” he stated.

The Commander gave the assurance of proper maintenance of the motorbike to prolong their lifespan.

