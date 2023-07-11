NPWMP-WCA holds seminar on sustainability of maritime industry

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, July 11, GNA – The Network of Professional Women in Maritime and Port Sectors of West and Central Africa (NPWMP-WCA) has opened its annual three-day seminar to address sustainability issues in the maritime industry within their area of operations.

The theme for the seminar is “PMAWCA Ports Facing the Challenges of Sustainable Development: Status and Prospects.”

Mr. Michael Luguje, the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), welcoming participants, said ports, being crucial gateways for global trade, have a pivotal role to play in shaping a sustainable future for the planet.

Mr. Luguje stated that, looking at the growing awareness of environmental concerns and the urgent need for action, it was evident that ports must rise to the challenge and embrace sustainable practises in their operations.

He said the status of sustainable development in ports was a matter of great importance, adding that stakeholders must recognise that there was still work to be done as ports face numerous challenges, such as minimising their carbon footprint, reducing air and water pollution, managing waste effectively, and preserving the delicate ecosystems in which they operate.

He said achieving sustainable development required a holistic approach that took environmental, social, and economic dimensions into account.

He said innovations in technology and practices, such as the adoption of renewable energy sources, the implementation of green infrastructure, and the use of data-driven solutions, were transforming the landscape of port operations, adding that collaboration and partnerships were key to driving sustainable development in ports.

He said there was no doubt that sustainable development in ports presented a myriad of opportunities, as ports could enhanced their competitiveness, attracted investments, and fostered long-term economic growth.

He said they could become beacons of environmental stewardship, exemplifying how commerce and ecological responsibility could coexist harmoniously.

“Sustainable ports can create jobs, contribute to the local economy, and serve as models of sustainable development for other industries to emulate.”

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Chief Justice of Ghana, in a keynote address read on her behalf by Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko-Essah, said for women in maritime to maintain, sustain, and improve the momentum they had gathered in the industry, they must provide opportunities for mentorship of younger women with maritime and port career interests.

Justice Torkornoo urged the NPWMP to therefore create room for such younger ladies who would be knocking on their doors for support, guidance, and direction to climb the path they had taken, adding that it was only by so doing that they could look back and acknowledge the role they had played for women, the maritime and port sectors, as well as Africa.

Madam Florentine Guihard Koidio, the Coordinator General of NPWMP-WCA, said the maritime sector had been overtaken by men; therefore, there was a need for women to be more visible in the sector through continuous training, being visible, and being recognised through their skills and capabilities to reach higher positions in the industry.

Madam Koidoi said the annual meeting of the group afforded them the platform to deliberate on pressing maritime issues and bring out recommendations on the way forward for the sector.

Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister for Transport, in a speech read on his behalf by his deputy, Mr. Frederick Obeng Adom, said some of the challenges women encountered in the maritime sector were diverse.

He said stereotypes and biases had hindered the progress of women, limiting their access to education, employment opportunities, and leadership positions.

He said despite that, women’s perceptions and achievements had paved the way for future generations of women to dream and pursue their aspirations fearlessly.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

