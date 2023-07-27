NPP supporters pick form for George Oduro to contest New Edubiase primaries

By Richard Kusi

New Edubiase (Ash), July 27, GNA – A group of supporters of the NPP at New Edubiase, have picked a nomination form for Mr George Oduro, former Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Mr George Oduro, who was also a former Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, lost the parliamentary seat to the NDC in the 2020 elections.

Mr Kofi Ninson Appiagyei, who led the group to pick the nomination forms told the Ghana News Agency that, it was only Mr Oduro who could wrestle back the seat for the NPP.

According to him, research conducted in the constituency recently revealed that, since 1992, no MP in the area had done developmental projects than Mr Oduro.

He said the NPP lost the seat in 2020 due to some few misunderstanding that occurred in the party and said, everything was being done to unite the party to strengthen its grassroots for a resounding victory in 2024.

Mr Felix Baah Nuako, the Constituency Secretary said so far, two people had picked up forms to contest the primaries in the constituency.

He said the constituency leadership would work to ensure transparency and fairness to all contestants to ensure good playing field for all of them.

Mr Nuako stressed the need for the supporters of the contestants to avoid derogatory remarks that could tear the party apart in the run-up to the elections.

He said strong unity was needed in the party to help take back the seat from the NDC.

GNA

