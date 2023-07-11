Nkwanta North and South Assemblies team up to patch bad roads

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), July 11, GNA – The Nkwanta North and South Assemblies have begun patching parts of the Eastern Corridor Road, which is in a bad and deportable state.

Mr Bright Kwame Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Nkwanta South in an interview with Ghana News Agency said, the two Assemblies decided to pool resources together to fix the deplorable segments (Nyanbong Junction and Dogo-Ketewa) on the Eastern Corridor road to lessen the plight of commuters.

He said this decision had become necessary since that was the major road link between the two constituencies, hence the need to listen to the plight of the people.

Mr Joshua Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister together with the Chief Executives of Nkwanta North and South Assemblies visited the site to inspect the ongoing works on the Nkwanta- Kpassa Road.

The team took turns to appeal to the machine operators and other workers on the site to do an excellent job to assuage the difficulties drivers and passengers suffer when using the segment of road network.

Some of the residents living around the area suggested a long and lasting solution rather than this temporary work, which they believed would not solve the situation.

They said the areas has outgrown patching and now expecting concrete works in the form of tarring.

According to them, even though there was work ongoing, some of the places fixed had already been damaged.

They therefore called on the Regional Minister and the Road Ministry to fix the road permanently.

GNA

