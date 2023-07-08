Nkwanta butchers record low meat patronage

By Patience Tawiah

Nkwanta (O/R), Jul 8, GNA – Mr Abdul Salam Osman, Public Relations Officer for Nkwanta South Butchers Association, has stated that patronage of meat products in all designated outlets in the Nkwanta South Municipality has dropped drastically for more than two weeks now.

This, he said, was affecting the butchers negatively.

Mr Osman, in an interview with Ghana News Agency attributed the drop in meat consumption to the news on the outbreak of anthrax disease in parts of Upper East region on all media platforms and health officials advising the public on meat consumption.

He said that there was no such disease in the animals they kill in Nkwanta because all their animals are inspected and certified by veterinary officers and environmental health and sanitation unit as wholesome before bringing them for sale to the members of the public.

He, however, called on the public to patronise their abattoir for their meat and always vouch for public health and safety.

“There is no sickness or any disease in all their animals and if they record any, the health and veterinary officers will surely create the necessary public awareness.”

Mr Shelter Buffah, Veterinary Officer of Nkwanta South reacting to the cry of the butchers said, they are also working hand in hand with the butchers to provide the public a healthy meat and if they suspect any sign of sickness on the animals the public will be informed.

“I have received a lot of complaints from the butchers that people no more patronise their meat because of the anthrax outbreak but I can assure the public that we will not endanger the life of the people so we are making sure that all animals that the butchers will bring to town will be tested and properly checked before killing it.

“I am therefore urging everyone that the meat is free from any disease because they did the necessary checks before carrying it from the slaughterhouse to the selling place” he said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

