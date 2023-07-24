Newly appointed Kotoko IMC tasked to begin preparations ahead of 2023/24 league season

By Francis Ofori

Accra, July 24, GNA – Otumfour Osei Tutu II has tasked a four-member newly appointed Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko to form a formidable team ahead of the 2023/24 betPawa Ghana Preemier League season.

The committee, made up of Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, James Akwesi Appiah and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi would run the affairs of club before a permanent board would be appointed.

The decision follows a recent dissolution of the board and management of the club due to their abysmal performance last season.

As part of the preparations, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum has again been assigned the role of Head Coach at the club.

The gaffer led Asante Kotoko to victory in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

