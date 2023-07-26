New Samsung foldable phones to hit Ghana market August  

By Issah Mohammed

Accra, July 26, GNA – Ghana is expected to be among selected countries in Africa to have the latest series of two Samsung Galaxy foldable phones by August 2023.

The new additions to the Galaxy ecosystem, which were launched at an event on Wednesday in Seoul, South Korea, are the Samsung Galaxy Z flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z fold 5.

Samsung Electronics also used the occasion to launch the new Galaxy tablet devices that included Tab S9, Tab S9+ and Tab S9 ultra, which will be available for pre-order on July 26, 2023, as well as the Galaxy Watch 6 series, which will also be available from August 11.

It has been four years, thus 2019, since Samsung introduced the innovation of foldable smartphones.

Mr TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics, said the Company was revolutionising the mobile industry with foldable by setting the standard and continually refining the foldable experience.

“Every day, more people choose our foldable because they offer an experience people want that they can’t get on any other device.

“Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are the latest devices that prove our commitment to meeting the needs of our customers through innovative technology.”

The fifth generation of Galaxy foldable thus, Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, offer unique experiences for every user with sleek and compact designs, countless customisation options, and powerful performance.

The new Flex Hinge makes the foldable experience possible while offering an aesthetically balanced and solid design.

These remarkable foldable devices unlock extraordinary camera capabilities such as FlexCam to take photos from creative angles.

Speaking in a post-launch discussion, Mr Michael Kwadade-Cudjoe, Software Engineer and Retail Lead at Samsung Electronics assured customers that the quality of the devices on the Ghanaian market would be of the same standard globally.

He urged customers to deal with only authorised dealers.

Mr Alhassan Leo Ishmael, Master Trainer at Samsung Electronics, also said customers needed not worry about technical support about devices as the Company had trained competent local staff to help customers optimise the potential of their devices.

