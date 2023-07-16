NAVTRAC: Ghana-US relationship strong, mutually beneficial – Ambassador

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Sogakope-Nutekpor (V/R) July 16, GNA – Virginia Palmer, the United State Ambassador to Ghana has said the relationship between Ghana and the US was stronger, productive, and mutually beneficial.

She said the US would keep supporting Ghana in areas such as economic development, protection of democratic institutions, and advancing the mutual prosperity since Ghana remained leaders in West Africa on Regional Security.

Ambassador Palmer said this at the commissioning of Special Boat Squadron Structure and Equipment, which was held at the forecourt of the Regulating Office of the Naval Training Command at Nutekpor in the Volta Region.

She mentioned that the long standing partnership was based on shared democratic values and history.

“As Vice President of the US said on her visit to country in March, it is true that Ghana is a leading voice for democracy and leading voice in the march for freedom, justice, and liberty.”

Ambassador Palmer further stated that US remained committed to support the Ghana Armed Forces through the provision of equipment, training, and technical support with an estimated amount of 48M US dollars.

On fighting piracy and improving maritime security, she said their outfit has provided two 87 feet Patrol Ship with the aim of increasing the Ghana Navy’s capacity to operate on high seas, aiding patrol activities, prevent piracy, as well as illegal fishing.

Other provisions from the United States to the Ghana Navy, she said, include, US$6.4M financial assistance to equip the Special Boat Squadron (SBS) and the Navy Command.

The gesture would also cover the provision of two 38 feet defender class safe boat, US Marine Force Africa SBS equipment kits, replacement of the NAVTRAC Pontoon Pier, and others.

Mr Tom Norring, the Denmark Ambassador to Ghana, in his remark during event expressed gratitude to the US Ambassador for their assistance.

He said the joint effort to combine US and Danish projects in support of the Ghana Navy, especially the Special Boat Squadron, has been successful, saying “these are one of several examples of the bond between us.”

Commodore Bright Emmanuel Kofi Atiayao, the Flag Officer Commanding of the Naval Training Command on his part, revealed that the outfit would have a number of

teething problems and challenges such as office spaces and residential accommodation.

“It is therefore heartwarming that the Navy’s developmental partners such as the United States Navy and the Danish Navy have come together to rescue the Command,” he stated.

Other activities, which characterised the event were the commissioning of an SBS camp and a three-Unit classroom block, which was handed over to the Nutekpor DA basic school.

Sod was also cut for the construction of sites for Vehicle Maintenance, Boat Storage Facility, and Pier.

